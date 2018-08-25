Heavy rain lashes parts of country

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain was recorded in different parts of the country including twin cities and Karachi on Saturday.

According to reports, the rain that started on late Friday inundated the low-lying areas while in Karachi, the downpour caused power breakdown across the metropolis.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shared that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujarawala divisions, Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Sargodha, Lahore divisions Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Z.P 48, Saidpur, Bokra 09, Golra 07), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 47, Shamsabad 25), Sialkot (Cantt) 03, Jhelum 02, KP: Kakul 09, Lower Dir, Malamjabba 06, Pattan 05.

