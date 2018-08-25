Imran Ismail to take oath as Sindh Governor on Monday

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Imran Ismail, leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will take oath as 33rd governor of Sindh province on August 27.

According to the notification, the Sindh High Court Chief Justice will take oath from PTI leader.

While talking to PTI leader thanked the Almighty Allah, parents, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their confidence.

He added that the people of Sindh will always find me with them and adding that the province’s progress will remain a top-most priority.

Ismail said that he wants to take all political parties along and promised that he will take special funds from the federal government for the development and progress of Sindh.

