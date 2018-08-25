People will see the benefits of change across the country: Aleem Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aleem Khan has said that change across the country has started and soon the people will see positive outcome of the federal government steps taken in the better interest of the masses.

This he said while talking to party leaders from different districts. Aleem Khan said that the decisions of the federal cabinet were proving that the nationwide change has started and in first phase Imran khan has started austerity from himself and his members of cabinet.

The PTI government will spend national resources on nation and nobody will be allowed to waste official money, he added.

It is pertinent here to mention that the PTI leader held conclaves with delegations from Lahore s constituencies NA-129 and PP-158 where he shared Eidul Azha s happiness and assured his full support.

