Presidential election: Joint session of NA summoned on September 4

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Asad Qiaser, Speaker National Assembly has summoned the members of parliament on September 4 for election of new President of Pakistan in Islamabad.

The parliament session will be held at Parliament House at 10:00 am.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given name of Arif Alvi for the slot of president while grand opposition has also accelerated contacts to field joint candidate in the election.

An All Parties Conference (APC) would be held in Murree today (Saturday) with former Chief Minister of Punjab and Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is trying to convince other parties over its candidate Aitzaz Ahsan for the top slot.

A consultative meeting of the PPP headed by ex-opposition leader in NA Khurshid Shah was also held which was attended by Mian Raza Rabbani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor.

