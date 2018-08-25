Sonakshi Sinha to play a Helen song in ‘Total Dhamaal’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha will soon be collaborating with Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar’s next. Making a special appearance in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, Sonakshi will be seen shaking a leg with Ajay on Helen’s popular dance number. Sonakshi will feature in the revamped version of ‘Mungda’ from Raj N Sippy’s 1971 release Inkaar.

Sharing why they considered Sonakshi to star in the song, Kumar told a daily saying, “Helenji, is a legend, but I thought Sonakshi is the right girl for it.”

He further added, “We had saved this song for the end of the shoot. We begin filming on August 26 and it will go on for four days. We have roped in a new music director duo, Gaurav-Roshan, to recreate the song which will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The old song was a big hit so it’s a huge responsibility on Sonakshi’s shoulders and mine too. We have picked up an iconic song now we have to deliver.”

Sonakshi too, is super excited to star in the revamped version of Mungda. Talking about the same, she told Mumbai Mirror, “Indraji was sure that he wanted only me for it. When I heard it for the first time, my instant response was, ‘I want to do this!’ It has the potential of becoming a chartbuster again. They are shooting it on a lavish scale, making everything larger-than-life, and I would love to be a part of that vision.

