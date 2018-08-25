Trailer of ‘Zero’ to be out on SRK’s birthday

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Zero is a much awaited film for many reasons. Firstly, for the very first time, we will see Shah Rukh Khan in a dwarf avatar. Ever since Shah Rukh revealed the first teaser, fans couldn’t stop gushing about how cute he looked in his vertically challenged avatar.

During Eid, Shah Rukh dropped another teaser which featured him and Salman dancing in a boxing ring which got fans even more excited. Zero also enjoys a star-studded cast with Bollywood’s reigning actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing pivotal roles.

Director Aanand L Rai revealed exactly when the trailer of the film will be dropping. He said, “We’ll come out with Zero’s trailer on November 2, Khan saab’s birthday. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is underway, as per the schedule.”

Zero also has extensive visual effects keeping with its storyline, a first for the film-maker who is known for his earthy and rooted love stories. Talking about his experience, Aanand said, “It’s amazing how technology can add to telling a story like Zero. The film is turning out wonderfully.

The film is said to follow a story of a vertically challenged man which will be played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is also said to feature the NASA space centre in the US. Shah Rukh pulled off a similar feat when he made Swades (2004), the first Bollywood film to be actually shot inside the NASA headquarters.

Advertisements